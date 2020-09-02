1/
Malcolm Corl Krape
Malcolm Corl Krape January 9, 1947 August 31, 2020 Malcolm Corl Krape, 73, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on January 9, 1947, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late John Adam and Adeline (Corl) Krape. Malcolm was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked as a truck driver for his parents' business and for HRI until his retirement in 2007. He is survived by his companion Brenda and his two children, Douglas Krape (Denise), and Cheri Krape (Jack), all of Bellefonte, one grandson, Korey Krape (Santina), of Hublersburg, and three great grandchildren, Ember, Kazen, and Blaze. Also surviving is one brother, Harold Krape, and three nephews, Tom (Sandy), Tim, and John (Pam) of Bellefonte. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years. He looked forward to watching Penn State Football and Nascar. He enjoyed spending time with his dog Noah and cat Kit that he adored. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
