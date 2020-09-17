Malcolm Earl Stover, Jr. February 23, 1941 September 14, 2020 Malcolm Earl Stover, Jr., 79, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on February 23, 1941 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Malcolm Earl and Mary (Corman) Stover. He was married his beloved wife, Loretta Jane Stover, who preceded him in death on January 30, 2019, after sharing 47 years of marriage together. Malcolm was a 1959 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He served in the United States Army from 1960 until he was honorably discharged in 1963. During his time in the service, he was awarded the Sharpshooter and Basic Missileman Badge. He went on to work for Cerro Copper and Brass for 13 years, as a carpenter for seven years, and maintenance for at A.W. Sons for 35 years. He is survived by six children, Marion Stover Faulhaber of Wilmington, NC, Russ Stover of Johnstown, Scott Stover (Rachel) of Julian, Tracy Stover (Connie) of Port Matilda, Heidi Stover King (Dale) of Belleville, and Jodi Stover Eisenhooth (Dave) of Eatonville, WA, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Ed Stover of Thomson, GA, and Steve Stover (Connie) of State College, and two sisters, Joan Stover Emel of Julian, and Sue Stover Charette of Grovetown, GA. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Stover and Gary Stover, and one sister, Grace Miller. Malcolm enjoyed being outside, especially when he was going hunting or fishing. There will be a public viewing held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 11am-1pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Drew Fenstermacher officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
