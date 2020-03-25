Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malvin C. Lucas. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Send Flowers Obituary

Malvin C. Lucas January 21, 1930 ~ March 22, 2020 Malvin C. Lucas 90, of Howard passed away to be with the Lord and his loving wife on Sunday March 22, 2020. He was born January 21, 1930. He was the son of the late Fred and Louise Lucas. He was united in marriage to Shirley L Gardner on January 22, 1955. He is survived by two children, Lloyd (Connie) Poorman and Cynthia Poorman. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Lynnette (Jeff) Harter, Collette Eggler, Guy "Bunk" Poorman, and Tova (Tyler) Capozzi. Eight great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, and one great granddaughter expected April 5, 2020. He loved his family. He was truly the glue that held the family together. He is also survived by a sister Norma Lucas, brothers Richard, Vincent and Kenny Lucas, many nieces and nephews and other family members. Malvin grew up on a farm in a large household of 13 children. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked 33 years at Cerro Copper & Brass. After retiring he was the primary caregiver for his wife for 13 years while she was bedridden in their home. Never leaving her side, he was truly a loyal example of a wonderful, dedicated husband. Malvin known as "Pap" by many was one of the most generous and selfless people you would have ever meet. Living over 60+ years in Howard his knowledge of Howard and local history was second to none. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley (2018), daughter Sarah Louise Lucas who passed away at birth (1956), and son Douglas Poorman (2018). Also preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Russel (Ed), and Fred Jr., five sisters Mary Louise (Mamie), Dort, Kathryn (Cathryn (Kate), Beverly, and Phyllis. A memorial service will be held later in the summer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

