Marcella Albright Harner April 21, 1921 July 9, 2019 Marcella Albright Harner, 98, of State College, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born April 21, 1921, in State College, she was the daughter of the late Wallace W. and Emma E. Hoy Albright. On June 14, 1988 she married Paul S. Harner, who preceded her in death on September 9, 2008. She is survived by four sons, Danny R. Harner and his wife, Pamela M., of State College, David C. Harner and his wife, Gail, of Gulf Port, FL, Earle W. Harner and his wife, Larissa, of State College Thompson P. Harner of State College; and a daughter in law, Nancy B Harner, of State College, twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Helen Adams of State College and Gladys Brinton of Belleville and two grandchildren. Marcella was a 1939 graduate of State College High School. She became a Registered Nurse in 1943 upon graduating from the Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed by Lewistown Hospital until her retirement 43 years later. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pine Grove Mills. She was also a member of the State College Nurses Club and was a member of the Lewistown Hospital Nurses Alumni. Marcella volunteered for many years for the Red Cross Blood Drive. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 277 West Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills, with the Reverend Paul Tomkiel officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 277 West Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills, PA 16868. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 11, 2019