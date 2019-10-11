Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Gail Garman. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Visitation 10:00 AM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Service 12:00 PM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Burial Following Services Centre Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Gail Garman, 90 years old of State College, passed away on October 9, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born September 21, 1929 in Huntingdon PA and was a graduate of the Mt. Union High School. Marcia retired fulltime from the PA Frost Agency in 1994. She is survived by 3 children, Gordon Garman and his wife Helen of State College; Gay Hill and her husband Glenn of Middlebury Center and Donald Garman and his wife Kathy of State College. In addition to her children she is survived by her sister Anne Smith of Reedsville, and many nieces and nephews. Marcia was a constant supporter of her grandchildren, Dan and Lisa Timko, Bekah and Chuck Day, Liz and Andy Conklin, David and Laura Hill, Troy and Suzy Garman, Debora Beck, Paul Ebeling, and Linda Ebeling, and great-grandchildren, Josiah, Isaiah, Ashley, Tanner, Michelle, Brianna, Jacob and Lucy, who will all miss watching Hallmark movies with her this Christmas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mabel Lukens, her husband Gordon G. Garman and most recently her fiance of 20 years, William Williams, along with two brothers; Harry Lukens and Ronald Lukens. Marcia was an avid Penn State Football fan and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tiger Woods. She was very thankful for each and every one of her family members, always made time for them and will sorely be missed. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College PA 16801, with Glenn Hill officiating. Burial will be at Centre Memorial Cemetery immediately following the service. Marcia had so many family members affected by cancer, it was her wish that contributions be made to Bob Perks Cancer Fund of State College. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

Marcia Gail Garman, 90 years old of State College, passed away on October 9, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born September 21, 1929 in Huntingdon PA and was a graduate of the Mt. Union High School. Marcia retired fulltime from the PA Frost Agency in 1994. She is survived by 3 children, Gordon Garman and his wife Helen of State College; Gay Hill and her husband Glenn of Middlebury Center and Donald Garman and his wife Kathy of State College. In addition to her children she is survived by her sister Anne Smith of Reedsville, and many nieces and nephews. Marcia was a constant supporter of her grandchildren, Dan and Lisa Timko, Bekah and Chuck Day, Liz and Andy Conklin, David and Laura Hill, Troy and Suzy Garman, Debora Beck, Paul Ebeling, and Linda Ebeling, and great-grandchildren, Josiah, Isaiah, Ashley, Tanner, Michelle, Brianna, Jacob and Lucy, who will all miss watching Hallmark movies with her this Christmas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mabel Lukens, her husband Gordon G. Garman and most recently her fiance of 20 years, William Williams, along with two brothers; Harry Lukens and Ronald Lukens. Marcia was an avid Penn State Football fan and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tiger Woods. She was very thankful for each and every one of her family members, always made time for them and will sorely be missed. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College PA 16801, with Glenn Hill officiating. Burial will be at Centre Memorial Cemetery immediately following the service. Marcia had so many family members affected by cancer, it was her wish that contributions be made to Bob Perks Cancer Fund of State College. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com and on Facebook. Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close