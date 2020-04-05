Marcile Althea Tressler August 1, 1933-March 31, 2020 Marcile Althea Tressler, 86, of State College, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Juniper Village at Brookline. Born August 1, 1933 in State College, she was the daughter of the late Russell Fisher and Ruth Musser. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald James Tressler, June 17, 1956, who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by her brother, Barry Fisher and his wife Patti of State College; and the following nieces and nephews: Peggy Zentner (Charles) of Venice, FL.; David Zentner (Pamela) of State College; Michael Zentner (Courtney) and their daughter Zoe of Charleston, SC.; Joshua Zentner (Jessica) and their children Joshua Thomas and Julia Marie of Cornwall, PA.; Donna Loesch of State College; Amy Burkholder (Bradley) of Reinholds, PA.; Robert Tressler II (Lori) their children Stephanie, Robert III, and Alissa of Bristol, PA.; James Tressler (Kelly) and son Benjamin of Reamstown, PA. Marcile is also survived by a long time special family of Joe Verica, Muchen Lee who preceded her in death in 2016, and their daughters Maria and LeAnn Verica. Marcile was a 1951 graduate of State College Area High School. She received her Bachelor's in Art from Penn State University in 1955 and continued on to earn her Master's in Art in 1957. After graduation, Marcile went to work as an art teacher for the State College School District where she retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church for over 60 years and was also a member of The PA. Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Marcile enjoyed spending time with her husband and family at their farm in Spring Mills. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020