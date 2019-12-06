Marcus D. Foster October 23, 1985 ~ December 3, 2019 Marcus D. Foster, 34, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Marcus was born on October 23, 1985 in Pfullendorf, Germany, the son of William P. and Sybille Kaisler Foster. Along with his parents he is survived by his children, Gabriel Foster, Eli Foster, Isabella Foster and their mother, Kendra Fogleman; his sister, Natalie Foster of Bellefonte and his nephew, Owen Foster. He worked as an auto detailer and enjoyed art and skateboarding. He was a beautiful free spirited soul. Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Elisa Osman officiating. Burial will be held in the Centre County Memorial Park, College Twp., Centre Co. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 6, 2019