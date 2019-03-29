Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mardella P. Mayes. View Sign



Mardella P. Mayes Mardella P. Mayes, 80, of Centre Hall, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on November 10, 1938, in Petersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Pauline Rupert Lightner. On August 5, 1972, in Centre Hall, she married Donald R. Mayes, who survives at home. Mardella was a 1956 graduate of Juniata Valley High School. She was of the Lutheran faith. Mardella worked in the management department of the Hotel State College, retiring after 47 years of service. She enjoyed cooking and being with family. Along with her husband, Mardella is survived by her daughter, Patti Mayes of Bellefonte, Donald's children; Ronald L. Mayes, Sr. and his wife, Deborah, of State College, Linda L. Daley and her husband, Jeff, of Costa Mesa, CA, Patty Parson of State College, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Also surviving Mardella is two brothers, William Lightner and his companion, Regina and Carey Lightner and his wife, Wanda, both of Petersburg, three sisters: Naomi Brumbaugh and her husband, Melvin, of McConnelstown, Freda Burkey and her husband, Clyde, and Peggy Parsons and her husband, Ralph, both of Petersburg. Following Mardella's wishes, there will be no public services. Burial will be at Zion Hill Cemetery in Coyler at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

