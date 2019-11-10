Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Jozefik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Margaret A. "Margie" Jozefik October 10, 1944 ~ November 7, 2019 Margaret A. "Margie" Jozefik, 75, of Snow Shoe passed away into the Lords arms on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born October 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ann Davis. 51 years ago, she married James J. Jozefik, who survives at home. Margie was a homemaker, who took care of her husband and son for many years. Early in life, she worked for Centre Engineering in State College. Margie was a member of the Queen of Archangels Parish Chapel in Snow Shoe and was very involved with her church. She taught First Holy Communion Catechism classes for 18 years and helped raise money for the church by helping to run the Craft and Flea Market at the old skating rink in Snow Shoe for over 10 years. She would tend to the altar at church almost daily during the week. She enjoyed crafting and had a passion for her flowers. Margie is survived by her husband, one son, James J. "Jamie" Jozefik, Jr., of Moshannon, one granddaughter, Emily Jozefik, and one brother, Joe Cingle and his wife Sophie, of Clarence. Along with her parents, Margie was preceded in death by two brothers, John and George Davis. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe with a Rosary Service at 7:45pm by the Altar & Rosary Society. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11am at the Queen of Archangels Parish Chapel in Snow Shoe with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow mass at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Snow Shoe. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home 106 W. Sycamore Street Snow Shoe, PA 16874 An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

