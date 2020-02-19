Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Kolasa. View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 (814)-387-6000 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret A. Kolasa June 15, 1930 - February 17, 2020 Margaret A. "Margie" Kola sa, 89, of Snow Shoe, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home. Born on June 15, 1930, in Clarence, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Guydosik) Koleno. On October 20, 1948, in Hagerstown, MD, she married Frank J. Kolasa. Frank passed away on September 11, 2015. Margie attended the Clarence School. She was member of the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence. She enjoyed crocheting, helping the family on the farm, and both flower gardening and vegetable gardening. She loved spending time with her family. Margie is survived by her daughter, Wanda M. Barnyak and her husband, John, of Frenchville, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Also surviving are five siblings: Michael Koleno of Michigan, Caroline Ficarro and her husband, James, of Bellefonte, Martha Brennon of Michigan, Josephine Konachik of Clarence, and Helen Swansinger of Hawk Run and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her faithful K-9 companion, "Patchie" and feline companion, "Kitty". Along with her parents and husband, Margie was preceded in death by three brothers: Martin Koleno, Joseph Koleno, and Paul Koleno, and by three sisters: Ann Cingle, Aggie Weber, and Katherine Koleno. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm with a rosary service at 7:45pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11am at the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Queen of Archangels Parish Church, 102 Church St. Clarence, PA 16829 Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

