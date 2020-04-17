Margaret A. Rogus February 26, 1924 ~ April 15, 2020 Margaret A. Rogus, 96, of Clarence, entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. Born on February 26, 1924, in Clarence, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Korkus) Koblarchik. On September 25, 1948, in Clarence, she married Kazimir "Charles" Rogus, who died on September 23, 1996. A 1943 graduate of Snow Shoe High School, Margaret was employed during WWII at the defense plants in the Norristown, Pennsylvania area. She was a member of the Queen of Archangels Roman Catholic Church in Clarence. Margaret is survived by her four children; Richard Rogus of Clarence, Sharon Koop of Boynton Beach, FL, Sandra Rogus of Pleasant Gap, and Raymond Rogus of Boalsburg; two grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, one sister, Sister M. Pricilla Koblarchik I.H.M. of Scranton. Along with her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Koop and two sisters, Martha Capinski and Anna Heverly. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, all services will be private. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Clarence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Queen of Archangels Roman Catholic Church, 102 Church St. Clarence, PA 16829. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020