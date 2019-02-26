Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret Ann Wildman April 13, 1930 February 21, 2019 Margaret Ann Wildman, 88, formerly a longtime resident of Vanport and Beaver, died on February 21, 2019, at Juniper Village at Brookline Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Care in State College. Marge was a resident of State College where she had been living with her daughter, Chris, since 2000. Marge was born on April 13, 1930, in Williamsport (Lycoming County). She was the daughter of Martin L. and Florence E. (nee Brown) Hollenbach. Marge spent her childhood in Williamsport, Annapolis, Md., and Charleroi. She married George S. Wildman in 1946. The Wildmans lived in New Brighton for a short time before moving to Vanport and eventually to Beaver. Marge was certified as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1965, and prior to retirement worked in the Beaver office of Dr. Ruth Wilson. While living in Beaver, she had been a member of Four Mile United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon. Marge was a dedicated homemaker and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband George and their son G. Jeffrey Wildman. Peg, as she was called by her siblings, was the youngest of four children. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Olive Wise, of Shrewsbury, and a brother, Robert C. Hollenbach, of Fairfax, Va. An additional brother, Paul Hollenbach, of Milton, Del., survives. Marge was active in community service organizations serving on the Grounds Committee of the Van Buren Cooperation. She also was very active with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. Her involvement in Scouting activities expanded considerably when her husband founded the Co-Ed Canoe Trails program in 1966. Marge was the first female involved as a chaperone, as the fledgling Co-Ed program was one of the nation's first wilderness canoeing and camping experiences to include girls. Over nearly forty years, her involvement in scouting included the formation of Rovers, an organization for young women paralleling the experiences offered for young men through Boy Scout Explorer Post 488 to which her husband was advisor. Rovers provided unique high-adventure camping opportunities, development of survival skills, and community service experiences specifically for girls. In 1979, the Co-Ed Canoe Trails program led by George and Marge Wildman was elevated to a national Wider Opportunities program for the Girl Scouts (GSA). This Wider Op program operated out of the Wildmans' Ravens Rest canoe base in Kipawa, Quebec. It quickly became one of the GSA's most popular wider opportunities programs. Marge's involvement in scouting included being one of the first female Explorer Post Advisors. For her work with Explorer Post 488, she was recognized in 1980, as Explorer Post Advisor of the Year. She was a second "Mom" to hundreds of young men and women during her years of involvement in scouting. Marge was recognized in 1997, for having provided 500 hours of caring and listening as a volunteer for Contact Beaver Valley emergency hotline. She was an avid reader and a fine artist who painted scenes on many a canoe paddle for young people in the Co-Ed Canoe Trails program. She was a dog lover throughout her life and derived great enjoyment from her canine "children". Marge is survived by her daughter, Christine L. Bundy and son-in-law O. Richard "Dick" Bundy, Jr., of State College. She was a loving "Grammy" to grandchildren O. Richard "Rich" Bundy III and Everett Phillips, of State College; Jennifer S. (Bundy) Bortz and Brian Bortz, of Boalsburg; Heather A. (Bundy) Kikel and Paul Kikel, of Petersburg; and Jeffrey M. Bundy and Mary (nee Travis) Bundy, of Charlotte, N.C. Marge was a much loved "Great Grammy" to five: Samuel O.R. Bundy, John "Jack" M. Bundy, and Anna "Annie" F. Bundy of Charlotte, N.C., as well as Emalee J. Bortz and Molly Margaret "Margie" Bortz, both of Boalsburg. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Noll Funeral Home, 333 Third Street, Beaver, with interment to follow in the Beaver Cemetery. A small reception is being planned immediately following the graveside service at "The Barn", 300 Division Lane, Beaver. In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance may be directed to either of two memorials: (1) The Margaret A. and George S. Wildman Open Doors Scholarship at Penn State Beaver. Send checks to Donor and Member Services, Suite 130, Bristol Place 1, 2583 Gateway Drive, State College, PA 16801 with SBIWG in the memo line, or: (2)The Wildman Fund to support girls' participation in Canadian Canoe Trails in care of the Beaver Community Foundation, P.O. Box 569, Beaver, PA 15009.

