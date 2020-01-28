Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann (Peggy) Lewis Abernethy March 18, 1940 - January 21, 2020 Margaret Ann (Peggy) Lewis Abernethy, 79, of State College passed away January 21st 2020 at the Hearth-side Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Peggy was born on March 18, 1940 in Philipsburg PA to Robert M. Lewis and Margaret Sherkel Lewis. She grew up in Houtzdale, attending Moshannon Valley High School, graduating with the class of 1958, she was a member of the marching band. During her high school years she worked at her grandfather's business, The Sherkel Theater as well as the Eureka store. After high school, Peggy pursued a career in nursing at Phillipsburg State Hospital School of Nursing. As a Registered Nurse Peggy worked at Phillipsburg Hospital, Providence Hospital in Washington DC and then moving back to the State College area, she worked at Willowbank Hospital in Bellefonte PA, continuing her career at Centre Community Hospital-Mt. Nittany Medical Center until her retirement in 2000. She is survived by her husband, Robert, of State College, her son, Robert S., his wife Jody (DuFour) and two granddaughters, Riley and Regan, residing in Williamsport PA; Her daughter, Lara, husband, Marc and two grandsons, Sam and Luke Garda residing in Sewickley PA. Also surviving are two brothers; John Lewis, (his late wife Rosie), Houtzdale, PA; Richard and his wife Shirley Lewis, Smithmill, PA Peggy was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, she was an avid baker, enjoyed trying new recipes, reading and especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. Peggy enjoyed meeting and helping all the patients and their families, along with spending time with her co-workers during her nursing career The family would like to thank the caring staff at Hearthside Nursing Home where she resided for the past 4 and half years. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in Peggy's name to https://curealz.org a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research for Alzheimer's disease. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services. Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

