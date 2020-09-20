Margaret E. "Maggie" Martz January 31, 1951 ~ September 13, 2020 Margaret E. "Maggie" Martz January 31, 1951 September 13, 2020, of Port Matilda, 69, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania following an accident. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death. Originally from Butler, Pennsylvania, Maggie was the daughter of Jack and Helen Laughner, both deceased. She graduated from Slippery Rock High School and Slippery Rock University with a Bachelor's degree in Library Science. She earned a Master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction from The Pennsylvania State University. Maggie served as the librarian at North Lincoln Hill Elementary School for 35 years inspiring children to learn about their world through reading. She always embraced new innovations to modernize her library and implemented the transfer from a paper-based card catalog to a digital system. Under her leadership, Maggie's students earned numerous blue ribbons in Elementary Interscholastic Reading Competitions. After retiring, Maggie stayed engaged in the community spending 10 years working in the bakery at Wegmans keeping her customers happy with her kind manner and ready smile. Maggie was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, being a direct descendant of a soldier from the Revolutionary War. Her love of the study of ancestry lead her to be the driving force behind the annual Jerry Family Reunion. Maggie also had a passion for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Penn State sports, including Football, Lady Lion Basketball, and Ice Hockey. As a young mother of two daughters, she served as a Girl Scout leader, coached several girls' basketball teams, and later served as a youth Pen Pal. Racquetball was her sport of choice and later in life she embraced playing pickleball with her many friends at the Moshannon Valley YMCA. Maggie loved fixing anything that needed improved. She relished the opportunity to put her handyman skills to work making the world a better place, be it fixing a front door, or building a new piece of furniture. Maggie is survived by her husband of 47 years Larry K. Martz, her daughters Emily G. Miles (husband David) and Allie A. Martz (fiancé Karly N. Mozdzen), brothers Rich Laughner (wife Esta) and Edward Laughner (deceased), brother-in-law John D. Martz (wife Betty), her niece and nephews and her beloved Shiloh Shepherd "Dutch." The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Geisinger Medical Center. Generously, she was an organ donor. An outdoor memorial service will be held for family and close friends on Wednesday, September 23rd at 3 PM at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge and Country Club. In lieu of a guestbook, a basket will be provided to collect cards and personal letters for the family. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Memorial contributions can be made to the Philipsburg Osceola Area Middle School Library at 200 Short Street, Philipsburg, PA 16866, or the American Red Cross (monetary or blood donation). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
