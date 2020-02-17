Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ellsworth Budd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Margaret Ellsworth Budd March 17, 1920-February 5, 2020 Margaret Ellsworth Budd, 99, of State College, died February 5, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville Pa. She was born on March 17, 1920, near Twins Falls, Idaho the daughter of Walter Scott and Marion (Beveridge) Ellsworth. Besides her parents, Margaret was pre-deceased by her husband Edward Carhart Budd, 89, of State College, who died October 13, 2009, at their residence. After growing up in Idaho, Margaret attended college in Idaho for two years and on scholarship transferred to University of California at Berkeley where she met her future husband. On February 9, 1943, she married Edward C. Budd. Subsequently both worked at "the shipyards" (Kaiser Boat Works, west coast) as part of the WW2 Liberty Ship program. Post war she and her family eventually moved to Connecticut living by the Long Island Sound. Her last move was to State College in 1961 where she lived for 59 years. Her truest talent was her love of others, especially children. During the 1950's she was a Cub Scout Cubmaster coralling ten boys with ease. On other days neighborhood kids preferred her house for playing. Margaret was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County where she taught pre-school and kindergarten for 35 years. During pre-school she could frequently be found with a baby in her arms. Babies knew a good thing when they saw it. She and her best friend Langhorn Brickweddie frequently made flower arrangements for church services. She was a long term member of the League of Women Voters where she served four terms as President of the local chapter. She was well respected by her peers for promoting democracy and equality. Margaret bravely fought cancer three times in 1957, 1998 and 2017. She inspired everyone with her compassion for others during her battles with cancer. Margaret is dearly missed by her family and friends. Her family is grateful for all the time, love, effort and care provided by so many of you reading this. She is survived by four sons, Dennis E. and wife Su of Kansas City, Kansas, Howard S. of Lisle, Illinois, Martin E. of Pasadena, California, and Paul A. of Manassas, Virginia; her granddaughter Cassidy A. Mennen and great-granddaughter Shae. Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Ellsworth (1967) and sister Ann Rader (1995). A Memorial service will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County, 780 Waupelani Drive Extension, State College. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County. Condolences can be sent to the family at 608 West Fairmount Ave, State College PA. Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

