Margaret J. King June 5, 1936September 6, 2019 Margaret J. King, 83 of Bellefonte, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. She was born on June 5, 1936 in Fairview, the daughter of the late Theodore & Catherine Bryan Shay. She was a cook for the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity at Penn State. She loved camping. She married Thomas King Sr. who preceded her in death on May 15, 1999. Margaret is survived by two sons; Thomas Jr. of Bellefonte and David (Lesa) of Howard, one daughter; Betty (Jim) Davis of Julian, nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Sharon King and 12 brothers and sisters, and a great-grandson Tyler. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Howard with the Rev. Alan S. Eckenroad officiatiing. Friends and family will be received from 11:00-1:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Schencks Cemetery in Howard Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics. Online condolences www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 9, 2019