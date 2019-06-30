Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beezer-Heath Funeral Home 719 E. Spruce St. Philipsburg , PA 16866 (814)-342-4310 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Joan Kassab January 29, 1937June 26, 2019 Margaret Joan Kassab, of State College, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, at Mt. Nittany Medical Center surrounded by loving family members. She was born January 29, 1937, to Adam and Elottie Bowersock Ross and graduated from Philipsburg Area High School in 1954. On June 1, 1957, she married Donald Kassab at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Philipsburg. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her older sisters, Patricia Branstetter and Phyllis Glowacki; and her dear friends, Donna and Edward Navasky. She is survived by her beloved husband Donald; one brother, Larry Ross and his wife Frances Kasubick of Stormstown; two brother-in-laws, Donald Branstetter of Philipsburg, and Thomas Glowacki of Harrrisburg; three children, Kevin Kassab and his life partner Thomas Tate of State College, Kimberly and her husband Chuck Hacker of Philipsburg, and Kerry Kassab and his wife Lisa of Zion. Joan is also survived by seven grandchildren: Natalie (Jake) Grenoble, Victoria (Michael) Schweder, Alyssa (Dan) Raffetto, Ryan (Cynthia) Barnett, Paige Kassab, Madison (Burton) Fowles and Darby Kassab; eight great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Joan was a devoted wife to her husband, a loving mother and sister, and a caring grandmother and great-grandmother. Her favorite activities were spending joyful times with her grandchildren and nieces and entertaining her great-grandchildren who idolized her. She was an enthusiastic Yankee baseball and Penn State football fan, and an avid reader of mystery novels. Joan loved her many international travels with Don. She had a gift for making people feel special. She touched so many lives with her thoughtful, caring, and kind heart. The family gives thanks to Dr. Patel and the nurses and staff at Mt. Nittany Medical Center and to AseraCare Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A private memorial service will be conducted by Fr. Matthew Laffey, O.S.B. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg. Online condolences to the family may be submitted at

