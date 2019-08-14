Margaret L "Bunny" Wolfe May 10, 1945August 11, 2019 Margaret L "Bunny" Wolfe, 74, of Bellefonte passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at UPMC Altoona. Born May 10, 1945, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Thelma (Faust) Loy. On August 17, 1963, at the Port Matilda Methodist church, she married the love of her life, John R. Wolfe who survives. Bunny was a secretary for the St. Paul's Church in State College for eleven years. She was a very loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially loved baking and cooking for them. She treasured the time spent playing with her grandchildren and her niece's children. Bunny also enjoyed nature, she loved all kinds of flowers, going for walks in the woods, traveling to the ocean, and canoeing with her husband. Along with her husband John, she is survived by her children; Lori A. Lange (Bill) of Moshannon, and J. J. Wolfe (Jennifer) of Port Matilda; three grandchildren, Daniel E. Styles (Lydia), Nathan E. Styles (Carine), and Joseph J. Lange. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her three brothers, LeRoy "Bud", Steve, and Mike Loy. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. on Friday with the Rev. Becky McGee officiating. Interment will be held at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Love INC of Greater Hershey, for the parsonage house in Spring Creek, 2710, 245 E Derry Rd, Hershey, PA 17033. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019