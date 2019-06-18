Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lee Brunner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Margaret Lee Brunner December 10, 1928June 9, 2019 Margaret Lee Brunner, 90, of State College, passed away at Arista Care at Hearthside on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1928, in South Norwalk, CT, the daughter of the late Lee Gilbert Hills and Clara Ferguson Hills. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John R. Brunner, who passed away on January 29, 2011. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Holly Smith; her son Jon Michael Astin and his partner, Larry Hribar and her grandchildren and great grandchildren; Adriane Peck and her husband Dr. Joshua Peck, and their three children, Benjamin, Sophia and Lyla, and Lydia Lee and her husband Martin Lee, and their two children, Ivan and Max. She was a 1946 graduate of Butler High School and received her BS degree from the Pennsylvania State University in 1950. She most recently attended the State College Presbyterian Church, where she was on the board of the Presbyterian Women and the Huntingdon Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. She was the Owner and Manager of The Four Seasons Flower Shop in Huntingdon. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 6 years and served on the Auxiliary Board of the JC Blair Hospital, and a gift shop coordinator and also was Secretary and Treasurer on the board of the State College area Meals on Wheels and was active in the Huntingdon Meals on Wheels. Margaret volunteered most of her life. She was skilled at sewing, needlepoint, cooking and entertaining. She loved reading and doing puzzles and belonged to several bridge clubs. Services and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the directions of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

