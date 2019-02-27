Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Patrilak. View Sign

Margaret Patrilak June 12, 1931 February 23, 2019 Margaret (Peggy) Patrilak, 87, of State College passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born June 12, 1931, in Lykens, PA; the daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret (O'Neil) Flynn. On October 3, 1953, she married the love of her life Michael Patrilak. They were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Coal Township, PA. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Peggy graduated from St. Edwards High School, Shamokin, PA. After high school she married Michael and together they raised their two children. Being a homemaker was her most rewarding job. She loved raising her children. She enjoyed walking, reading, listening to music, cooking, and sitting on her front porch. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Along with her husband Michael, she is survived by her two children, John M. Patrilak and his wife Yvonne of Wrightsville, PA, Peggy A. Beckwith and her husband John of Milwaukee, WI; four grandchildren, Matt Beckwith, Chris Beckwith and his wife Natalie, Josh Patrilak, and Madalyn Powers. She is also survived by her brother James Flynn and his wife Barbara of West Chester PA, and sister-in-law Orma Flynn of State College. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Eugene Flynn. The family will receive friends from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Pkwy, State College, PA, the Rev. Fr. Neil Dadey will be officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Pine Hall Cemetery, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, State College.

1034 Benner Pike

State College , PA 16801

