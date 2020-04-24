Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Rose Nicholson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Rose Nicholson Margaret Rose Nicholson, 66, of the Carolina Pines Community, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A native of Latrobe, PA, Margaret and her husband Bill Tussey moved to the New Bern area from Pine Grove Mills, PA in 2015. She received her BA from Slippery Rock State College and earned her Masters in Business from Saint Francis University. Margaret was a business manager for a radio and communications company for most of her career. She volunteered whenever she could, lastly with the Craven Literacy Council in New Bern. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edna Stout Nicholson and Leroy Nicholson, along with her sister, Janet Claar. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held this summer in Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com . Margaret is survived by her husband, William D. "Bill" Tussey, of New Bern; her daughter, Sara Tussey and husband Mike Shaughnessy, of Arlington, VA; her brothers, Leroy Nicholson (Becky), of Knoxville, TN; Robert Nicholson (Lynn), of Jacksonville, FL; Kenneth Nicholson, of Greens- burg, PA; Herb Nicholson (Charlene), of Latrobe, PA; her sisters, Edna Lee Kimball (John), of Logan, UT; Phyllis Guehrer (Bill), of Baraboo, WI; and Nora Colflesh (Ray), of Latrobe, PA. Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Nicholson-Tussey Family. Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020

