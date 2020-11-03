Margaret Smith Hodge

October 8, 2020

Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - Margaret Smith Hodge, a former resident of Centre Hall, entered Heaven's pearly gates on October 8th, 2020. Born March 4, 1927 in Potter Mills, she was the daughter of the late G. Frank Smith and M. Alveda Smith.

She met the love of her life, Earl Hodge, whom she married on February 6, 1960. They enjoyed 57 wonderful years of marriage.

Marg led a rich, full life with many interests over the years. Her main focus was her family, although Grange Fair and her passion for her flower garden were also very near to her heart. Together she and Earl cultivated a magnificent flower garden where they loved to sit together each day on their swing and enjoy the beauty of the flowers.

She is survived by her daughter Tracey Hodge, son David Hodge and his wife Christina, daughter Chantelle (Hodge) Kreidler and her husband Mark, and grandchildren Daniel Kupar and Deanna Karam.

Our family's immense loss and Heaven's great gain.





