Maria "Aliki" Degleris January 22, 1932 March 18, 2019 Maria "Aliki" Degleris, 87, of State College, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at home. Born January 22, 1932, in Alexandria, Egypt, Aliki was the daughter of the late Michael Caradimitropoulos and FotiniTheodosis. She married Anthony S. Degleris, on July 15, 1962, in Venice, Italy, who preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Spyros and his wife Astrid, of State College and Michael of Athens, Greece; grandsons Anthony and Evan, of State College, and granddaughters Maria Alexandra and Marissa Claire of Athens, Greece. Aliki is also survived by her brother Constantino Caradimitropoulos, of Athens, Greece. Aliki was a graduate of The English Girls College in Alexandria, Egypt, and received a Bachelors and Masters of Art in French Literature from the Pennsylvania State University. She enjoyed being a homemaker without sacrificing her love of learning. In addition to vacationing and spending time with her family, Aliki enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, quilting, reading, the opera and arts. Most of all she enjoyed the laughter and companionship of her friends and cooking new recipes for them. Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m., on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. To honor Aliki's love of animals, especially dogs, monetary donations in her memory may be sent to Centre County Paws, 1401 Trout Rd, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

