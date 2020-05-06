Marian F. "Moore" Fanelli December 30, 1929 May 4, 2020 Marian F. "Moore" Fanelli, 90, Huntingdon, formerly of Altoona, passed away on Monday at Westminster Woods at Huntingdon. She was born in Altoona, daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (Skelley) Meintel. She was married twice, first to A. Thomas Moore who preceded her in death on May 13, 1985 and then to Louis Fanelli who also preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2013. Surviving are her son, Thomas A. (Sheila) Moore of State College; and two grandsons: Matthew (Steph) Moore and Mark Moore; and a granddaughter, Everly Moore. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Ann; a great-granddaughter, Nora Moore; and brothers: Joseph, Roger, Ronald and Ralph Meintel. Marian was a graduate of Altoona High School and retired from Butterick as a pattern folder. She was a lifelong member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Navy League. Marian enjoyed traveling, but she especially enjoyed cruises. There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are by The Stevens Mortuary, Inc., 1421 Eighth Ave., Altoona. The family requests that donations be made in Marian's memory to Westminster Woods Homestead, 120 Aspen Lane, Huntingdon, PA 16652. You may leave the family online condolences at www.stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com or Stevens Family Funeral Homes Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 6, 2020.