Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of PA 4100 Jonestown Road Harrisburg , PA 17109 (800)-720-8221 Memorial service 2:00 PM Bethany Village, The Richard D. Rife Center 325 Wesley Drive Mechanicsburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Lillian Cannon Dornell October 10, 1939July 19, 2019 Marian Lillian Cannon Dorn-ell, 79, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on July 19, 2019, in her community at Bethany Village. Born on October 10, 1939, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Hannah S. Cannon and Thomas L. Cannon. Marian was a much beloved and creative soul who reached many in the communities in which she resided in N.Y., Vermont, Maryland and Pennsylvania. After raising five children and retiring from a career as a registered nurse, Marian returned to Pennsylvania where she reconnected with childhood friends and made many new friends as she pursued her many passions including the arts, education and culture. In retirement, she found her voice as a poet and was the proud and published author of a chapbook, "Unicorn in Captivity," in which she explored themes of racial and social justice. In addition to her love for the many friends who enriched her life and who supported her up until the moment of her death, Marian took great pride in her grandchildren, Terence L. Peeples, Jr., David D. Suggs, Kevin W. Peeples, John L. Suggs, Anthony J. Neal and Simone A. Neal. Marian is also survived by her children Daryl W. Dornell, Lisa Dornell (Robert E. Suggs), Lauren E. Neal, Edwin (Chip) W. Dornell, Jr. Diane K. Peeples, her brother H. Scott Warrick (Pam Warrick), cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of other much loved family members. Her husband Edwin W. Dornell, Sr. and sister Carolyn Savage predecease her. A memorial service will be held at Bethany Village, The Richard D. Rife Center, 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 on August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marian's name may be made to The Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104. Online condolences may be made via the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc. at

Marian Lillian Cannon Dornell October 10, 1939July 19, 2019 Marian Lillian Cannon Dorn-ell, 79, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on July 19, 2019, in her community at Bethany Village. Born on October 10, 1939, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Hannah S. Cannon and Thomas L. Cannon. Marian was a much beloved and creative soul who reached many in the communities in which she resided in N.Y., Vermont, Maryland and Pennsylvania. After raising five children and retiring from a career as a registered nurse, Marian returned to Pennsylvania where she reconnected with childhood friends and made many new friends as she pursued her many passions including the arts, education and culture. In retirement, she found her voice as a poet and was the proud and published author of a chapbook, "Unicorn in Captivity," in which she explored themes of racial and social justice. In addition to her love for the many friends who enriched her life and who supported her up until the moment of her death, Marian took great pride in her grandchildren, Terence L. Peeples, Jr., David D. Suggs, Kevin W. Peeples, John L. Suggs, Anthony J. Neal and Simone A. Neal. Marian is also survived by her children Daryl W. Dornell, Lisa Dornell (Robert E. Suggs), Lauren E. Neal, Edwin (Chip) W. Dornell, Jr. Diane K. Peeples, her brother H. Scott Warrick (Pam Warrick), cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of other much loved family members. Her husband Edwin W. Dornell, Sr. and sister Carolyn Savage predecease her. A memorial service will be held at Bethany Village, The Richard D. Rife Center, 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 on August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marian's name may be made to The Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104. Online condolences may be made via the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc. at www.auergroup.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close