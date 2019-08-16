Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian T. "Musick" Crater. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Marian T. "Musick" Crater November 20, 1920 ~ August 14, 2019 Marian T. Crater, formerly of Coburn, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Burnham, with whom she resided. Born November 20, 1920 in Woodward, Marian was a daughter of the late Jacob F. and Tammie "Vonada" Musick. On February 28, 1942, Marian married Malvin J. Crater who preceded her in death. Marian was employed at the former Gettig Pharmaceuticals in Spring Mills, retiring with 35 years of service. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Coburn. Marian enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning, cooking, baking, and flower gardening..she loved flowers. In her later years she enjoyed watching TV, especially Family Feud, and watching the hummingbirds. Marian was a loving wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. She will be missed. Marian is survived by three daughters, Betty L. Martin (Bob) of Aaronsburg, Carol Ann Rankin of Burnham and Nancy Koegler (Gus) of Fort Mill, SC; one son, H. James "Jim" Crater (Linda) of Rebersburg; thirteen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and twenty great great grandchildren. Marian is the last of her family having been preceded in death by siblings Randall, Leon, Francis, Ethel, Miriam and Luella. She was also preceded by her son in law, Paul Rankin, one great great grandchild and three great grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 19th at St. James U.M.C in Coburn from 10-11 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am with Rev. Chris Lutz officiating. Marian will be laid to rest in Heckman Cemetery in Spring Mills. Contributions in her memory may be given to Penns Valley EMS, POB 650, Millheim, PA 16854 or to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, POB 437 Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Marian T. "Musick" Crater November 20, 1920 ~ August 14, 2019 Marian T. Crater, formerly of Coburn, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Burnham, with whom she resided. Born November 20, 1920 in Woodward, Marian was a daughter of the late Jacob F. and Tammie "Vonada" Musick. On February 28, 1942, Marian married Malvin J. Crater who preceded her in death. Marian was employed at the former Gettig Pharmaceuticals in Spring Mills, retiring with 35 years of service. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Coburn. Marian enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning, cooking, baking, and flower gardening..she loved flowers. In her later years she enjoyed watching TV, especially Family Feud, and watching the hummingbirds. Marian was a loving wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. She will be missed. Marian is survived by three daughters, Betty L. Martin (Bob) of Aaronsburg, Carol Ann Rankin of Burnham and Nancy Koegler (Gus) of Fort Mill, SC; one son, H. James "Jim" Crater (Linda) of Rebersburg; thirteen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and twenty great great grandchildren. Marian is the last of her family having been preceded in death by siblings Randall, Leon, Francis, Ethel, Miriam and Luella. She was also preceded by her son in law, Paul Rankin, one great great grandchild and three great grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 19th at St. James U.M.C in Coburn from 10-11 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am with Rev. Chris Lutz officiating. Marian will be laid to rest in Heckman Cemetery in Spring Mills. Contributions in her memory may be given to Penns Valley EMS, POB 650, Millheim, PA 16854 or to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, POB 437 Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close