Marie M. Wolfstirn
September 8, 1925 - November 7, 2020
Milesburg, Pennsylvania - Marie M. Wolfstirn, 95, of Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Marie was formerly of Toms River, NJ and Ridgewood, NJ. She was born on September 8, 1925 in Jersey City, NJ, a daughter of the late John and Mildred Nazzaro Sahr. She was a graduate of the class of 1943, at St. Mary's High School of Perth Amboy, NJ. On June 26, 1948, she married George A. Wolfstirn, who preceded her in death on May 8, 1997, after 49 years of marriage. Marie is survived by 2 daughters, Karen M. Smith of Middletown, MD, Susan Garner of Bellefonte, PA, and 2 sons, John "Jack" Wolfstirn of Hollywood, FL, and George Wolfstirn of State College, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Marie was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a former member of St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish and Rosary Altar Society, in Toms River, NJ, where she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed camping, and was a Cub Scout Den Mother and also a Girl Scout Leader.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother, John Sahr. Marie's family would like to thank the staff at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home for the excellent treatment she received while being in their care.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6PM – 8 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood, NJ, with Rev. Msgr. Ronald J. Rozniak, officiating. Burial will be in George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450.
