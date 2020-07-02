Marie Pheasant Park October 17, 1930 - June 26, 2020 Marie Pheasant Park, 89, of Boalsburg, formerly of Huntingdon and Cassville, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Cassville on October 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Ellis A. and Lola M. (David) Pheasant. She was united in marriage to Robert G. Park on August 17, 1955. They were married for 56 years and he preceded her in death on July 29, 2012. She is survived by her son John E. Park and his wife Valerie, and their children Amie and husband Brian Wilson, Sarah and husband Adam Shirck, and Stephen Park; daughter Kim Lichman and her husband John A., and their children Frannie and husband Brandon Tyrrell, Adrienne Root, and Mackenzie Root, four great grandchildren; and her brother E. Clair Pheasant and his wife Linda. Following her graduation from Robertsdale High School, she attended Shippensburg State College, graduating in 1953. She taught Kindergarten in Southern Huntingdon School District for 30 years. She was active in Eastern Star, Salvation Army Auxiliary, Cassville United Methodist Church Auxiliary, Huntingdon County Children Services, and the Pennsylvania Public School Employee Retirement Association. She was a long time member of the Cassville United Methodist Church, now known as Hope in the Valley United Methodist Church. At this time there will be no services held, a memorial service may be conducted at a later date. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Hope in the Valley United Methodist Church of Cassville, or The Salvation Army of Huntingdon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Curtis A. Heath Funeral Home Inc., 5010 Railroad Ave. Broad Top City, PA. 16621. Online condolences can be made at www.caheathfh.com