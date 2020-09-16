1/1
Marie R. VonNeida
1928 - 2020
Marie R. VonNeida October 5, 1928-September 12, 2020 Marie R. VonNeida, formerly of Hartleton from 1956 to 2017, entered into rest at 5:40 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Centre Crest, Bellefonte. She was born on October 5, 1928 in Coburn, PA, a daughter of the late Clarence and Helen (Hosterman) Rishel. She was married in 1949 in Lemoyne, PA to Harry VonNeida, who preceded her in death on September 10, 1995. Marie graduated from East Penn High School in Millheim in 1947. She was an active member of Christ's United Lutheran Church in Millmont, PA. She took "The Bethel Bible Course" and taught it for two years. She also served on Council, taught Sunday School and served on the Woman's Group. Marie worked as an instructional aide with CSIU at Laurelton State School and Hospital. She is survived by one son, Scott VonNeida of Laurelton; two grandchildren, Wendy and Kurtis VonNeida and three great-grandchildren, Trevor and Raven VonNeida and Lyla Wirth. She is also survived one brother, Wayne Rishel of Millheim; sisters, Phyllis Musser of Vestal, NY; Leona Haugh of Hughesville, PA and Cindy Decker of Centre Hall, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Allison VonNeida; and siblings, Gladys Hartley, Allen Rishel, Grace Luttner, Beatrice Stover, Dorothy Long, Donald Rishel, Richard Rishel, and Dean Rishel. A memorial service will be held at Christ United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Rd., Millmont, Saturday, August 19, at 10 a.m., with Rev. John Yost, officiating. Masks and social distancing will be in effect. Burial will be in Hartleton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Marie's honor may be sent to Christ's United Lutheran Church, the Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate, or to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Christ United Lutheran Church
