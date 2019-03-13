Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn B. Kline. View Sign

Marilyn B. Kline Marilyn B. Kline, 90, of State College, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Centre Crest. Born November 3, 1928, in Rockton, she was the daughter of the late John and Velma Bigney Leis. On November 23, 1949, she married Donald E. Kline, who preceded her in death. She is survived by three sons, Lorin J. Kline and his wife, Michele Hricko, of State College, Lyndon J. Kline and his wife, Catherine, of Delaware, OH, and Lee J. Kline and his fianc‚, Kelli Burns, of Julian; four grandchildren, Jessica Bruce and her husband, Ryan, Brittany Dow, Thomas Dow and Kristen Ramunas and her husband, Robert; one great-grandson, Michael Bruce; one sister, Patricia Graham and her husband, Guy, of Doylestown. She was a 1946 graduate of Dubois High School and was also Miss Dubois High School of 1946. She had been employed at Union Bank and Trust, the Naval ROTC, Chemcut, Mount Nittany Veterinary Clinic and Danks. Marilyn was a member of the Mount Nittany United Methodist Church where she sang as an alto in the choir. She enjoyed artistic activities such as drawing and wreath making. She played the piano very well, often without music. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mount Nittany Methodist Church, 1500 East Branch Road, State College, with the Reverend Edward Preston officiating. Burial will be in Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Nittany Methodist Church, 1500 East Branch Road, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

