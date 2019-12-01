Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Hulme deNeuf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Hulme deNeuf September 12, 1939November 23, 2019 On Saturday, Novem ber 23, 2019, Marilyn Hulme deNeuf passed away at the age of 80. Marilyn was born on September 12, 1939 in Norwalk, Connecticut to father, Edmund Thomas Hulme and mother, Lenore Zito. She proudly embraced her New England heritage and up-bringing. In June of 1959, Marilyn earned an Associates of Arts degree at Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont. After moving to western Pennsylvania to raise her family, Marilyn earned her Real Estate broker's license, and worked at several local real-estate agencies. She settled her career path by gaining an advanced designation as a Senior Residential Appraiser to become the first female appraiser in Center County, PA. Marilyn then continued appraising homes for many years while she enjoyed her hobbies of art, antiques, organic gardening, wine, books, and travel. Marilyn had a feisty spirit and moved at 130 mph, with little patience for those that couldn't keep up. Marilyn was an avid reader and continued learning about any subject--which kept her mind sharp. She was also up-to-date on the newest technology, fashions, and make-up trend--even at 80 years old. For the last 25 years, Marilyn's life partner and best friend was Tom Giles. They both had a passion for simply prepared, yet deliciously-made gourmet dishes, and they often enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Marilyn and Tom frequently shared photos of their excursions to the Penn State Arboretum, local farmers' markets, Fisherman's Paradise, and the Mid-State Trail. However, their favorite place to enjoy was a cottage at Rye Beach, New Hampshire overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the Isles of Shoals. Marilyn is survived by her three children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren (with one more on the way.) Son Joel deNeuf and two granddaughters: Amiee McCormick and Brandi Watford, and three great grandchildren: Raelyn, Blake and Andrew; Daughter Suzanne Sturtevant, her husband David and grandson: Kenneth (Kenny) Anderson; and Daughter Karen Smith, her husband Adrian, and two grandchildren: Alison and Adam. She is also survived by her closest friends, Sally Lenker and Trish Zapsky. A Celebration of Life atop Nittany Mountain will be held on December 15th from 2-5pm. An interment of ashes across the Atlantic Ocean will be held in Rye Beach, New Hampshire at a future date. Any donations may be made to Shaver's Creek Environmental Center. For additional information email:

