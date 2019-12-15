Marilyn (Morse) Martin Marilyn (Morse) Martin, age 74, of Bellefonte, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on December 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Marilyn was the beloved mother of Josh Martin and Jessa (John) Demas; loving grandma of Alexa and Addison Demas; dear sister of William (Carole) Morse, and Charlene (Charles McGinnis) Morse; caring aunt of David, Julie, Brendan, and Ryan; and former wife of Robert Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Alice Morse. For many years, Marilyn served the Centre County region as a speech language pathologist and dedicated her career to helping very young children. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 412-531-4000. All services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 15, 2019