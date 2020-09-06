Marilyn R. Morehouse November 6, 1926-August 31, 2020 Marilyn R. Morehouse, 93, of State College, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at The Village at Penn State's Atrium. Born November 6, 1926, in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late David C. and Catherine Troup Moul. On December 19, 1953 she married Chauncey A. Morehouse, who preceded her in death on February 24, 2011. Marilyn spent her childhood years in Lemoyne, PA, graduating from Lemoyne High School in 1944. She received a bachelor's degree in Music from West Chester University of PA in 1949. After teaching music for several years, she married and started a family. She was a longtime member of the State College Presbyterian Church, and served as a past treasurer for the Faculty Women's Club at Penn State. Marilyn also volunteered at Mount Nittany Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling throughout Europe on several occasions. Marilyn loved reading, playing bridge and knitting, in addition to watching a variety of sports both in person and on television. She was an ardent fan of all Penn State athletics and was especially fond of watching Pittsburgh Penguins hockey and Steelers football. She is survived by three children, Lee Alan Morehouse and his wife, Roberta, of Cranberry Township, PA, Sue Ellen Roberts and her husband, Howard, of Spokane, WA, and Kay Emily Gingrich and her husband, Dennis, of Lancaster, PA; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in the Centre County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State's Pattee Library, 107 Pattee Library Road, State College, PA 16801, or the American Cancer Society
, donate3.cancer.org
. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
or visit us on Facebook.