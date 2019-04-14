Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Rodgers Steele. View Sign

Marilyn Rodgers Steele June 26, 1943April 11, 2019 Marilyn Rodgers Steele, 75, of Boals-burg died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at home. Born June 26, 1943, in Stoneham MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. Rodgers and Gertrude Wardwell Rodgers, who survives in Boalsburg. In July of 1961, she married and later divorced, the late Scott Fogelsanger. On June 6, 1969 she married Gene R. Steele, who survives. In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by three children, Robert Fogelsanger and his wife, Connie, of State College, Kathleen Fogelsanger Morehead and her husband, Rolfe, of American Fork, UT, and Jason J. Steele and his wife, Cheryl, of Downingtown; step daughter-in-law, Tina Steele, of Alexandria; two brothers, Robert Rodgers of Bellefonte and James K. Rodgers of Knoxville, TN; sister, Linda Rhine of Howard; sister in-law, Jayne Rodgers, of Middletown, NY; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her father and her first husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Shane R. Steele in 1987 and by two step-sons, Curtis L. Steele in 2015 and Todd A. Steele in 2019. Marilyn was a 1961 graduate of State College High School. At Stan Miller Ford, John Yost taught her for a lifetime occupation as an Office Manager in many auto dealerships in the Centre Region. Some of the dealerships were Stan Miller Ford, Valley GMC, Landmark Dodge, Torsell Buick, Clark Motors, Confer Ford and Rider Motors. She was rehired as many as three times by three of the above dealerships. She always said she never burned any bridges behind her. In the last 30 years she loved the challenges of specializing in reorganizing dealership business offices. She was employed at Centre For Travel from 1985 until 1987 as an Office Manager. Working there got her and her husband, Gene, interested in traveling. They enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean every May, each year traveling to a different island until settling on their favorite island, Anguilla, which became like their second home, staying three or four weeks. Each May at the Carimar Beach Club on Meads Bay they met many repeat friends spanning over 19 consecutive years. She and her husband were very disappointed when these great times were interrupted by her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2018, having already been a breast cancer survivor since 1998. Marilyn became interested in sewing in the 1970's and became proficient in making clothes for the family. She always loved the challenge of making many new items, quilting and embroidering. After retiring, she spent many hours in her sewing studio making purses, cloth handbags and seasonal items. As an accomplished quilter and seamstress, Marilyn's true love was embroidery. She enjoyed making memorable quilts for her family and friends. She was also gracious in sharing her talent and knowledge with those who were just learning how to sew and quilt. Marilyn was also one of the founders of the local Super 8 Quilt Group, where she shared many years of fellowship and sewing with so many. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, with celebrant Jackie Hook officiating. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.mskcc.org , or Geisinger Health Foundation, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822 or www.geisinger.org , in memory of Marilyn Rodgers Steele.

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

