Marion A. Dougan November 2, 1922-June 4, 2020 Marion A. Dougan, 97, of State College, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Hearth-side Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born November 2, 1922, in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Beulah Leventry Angus, Sr. She is survived by two children, Larry Dougan of Shutesbury, MA, and Anne Dougan and her husband Larry of Wilmington, IL; four grandchildren, Zephyr Dougan Simmons, Kaela Dougan, and Nick and Danielle Hanson; and four great-grandchildren. Marion is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as special nephew Jim Angus. She was predeceased by two brothers, Henry W. Angus Jr. and James Angus, nephew John Angus and niece Debbie Angus. Marion graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1940. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Carnegie Mellon, her master's degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh, and her PhD in adult education from Penn State University. She was a Supervisor of nursing at Lock Haven Hospital and served at hospitals in Baltimore and Pittsburgh. She taught at Penn State before being chair of the nursing program at St. Francis College in Loretto. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau nursing honor society, the Phi Kappa Phi society for scholarship and Phi Delta Kappa for education while at Penn State. She maintained active interest in nursing in foreign countries and led tours to the Soviet Union and Greece during her time at St. Francis. Marion was United Methodist by faith and very active in the church. She loved to travel and did it extensively. She had a special fondness for Greece. She was also an avid cat lover. A memorial service is pending at this time. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lock Haven. Memorial contributions can be made to Woodycrest United Methodist Church, 219 W. Clearview Ave. State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 14, 2020.