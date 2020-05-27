Marion A. Peters October 3, 1933 May 22, 2020 Marion A. Peters, 86, of State College died unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Harmony at State College where she resided for the final three months of her life. In that short time, she made friends and was loved by everyone there. She was known for always having a smile on her face, and she loved to laugh. She was born October 3, 1933 in York County to the late Howard & Ida Sipe Whitcomb. Graduated in 1951 from Mechanicsburg High School and went to work for Wilcox Forging Corp, holding several positions during the 4 years she worked there. On August 20, 1955 she married James N. Peters, celebrating 50 years of marriage before his death in January, 2006. They lived in several towns in PA: Lewistown, Indiana, and Towanda before moving to State College in 1967. Marion dedicated her life to her family, friends, and volunteering. She served on several boards and the Hospitality Committee at the University Baptist & Brethren Church where she was a member for 53 years, serving many meals, working on newsletter mailings, and Alternative Christmas Fair soup kitchen. She also volunteered at Centre Crest Nursing Home in the beauty shop for many years and helped make the Friday evening dinner for Heritage Fair at Camp Blue Diamond. She enjoyed bus trips with her husband Jim and UBBC friends, reading, collecting quotes & sayings, attending grandchildren's concerts and sporting events, but most of all she enjoyed being with family and friends. Grandchildren remember her for writing notes of encouragement to them, Marion is survived by son, Dean Peters, Lewistown; daughter, Cheryl (Ed) Daniels, State College; five grandchildren, Ashley (Brandon) Biggar and Alexandria Peters, Brookings, SD, Tyson Daniels, State College, Cory (Leah) Daniels, Randolph, NJ, Shannon (Aaron) Specht, Savannah, GA; and three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Peterson, Phoenix Biggar, and Violet Daniels. She was preceded in death by all her siblings from the Mechanicsburg, PA area; sister, Della Beitzel; brothers, Richard, Nevin and James Whitcomb; and infant grandson, Connor Daniels. A burial service for the family will be held on May 29, 2020 with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marion's name may be made to University Baptist & Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrowes St, State College, PA 16801 or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the care of Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services. A guestbook can be signed at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 27, 2020.