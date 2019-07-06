Marion K. Huxta September 30, 1941 June 30, 2019 Marion K. Huxta, for merly of Woodward, passed from this life June 30, 2019 at Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg. She was 77. Marion was born on September 30, 1941 in Northumberland County. She made her home with Gary (Bo) and Geri Butler in Woodward from 1998 to 2018 before moving to Rolling Hills. Marion was a special lady who loved to help Geri cook meals. She enjoyed watching soaps, western movies, music and singing and small parties. Marion loved to spend time outdoors watching the farm animals when the weather permitted. She loved spending time with her family and special friends.. Nancy, Lynn Ellen Dixon, Ashley Shaffer, Desiree Evans and Frances Wartz, her roommate at Rolling Hills. Marion will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery beside her best friend and former roommate, May Schroth, who preceded her in death in 2012. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 6, 2019