Marion M. Swords February 18, 1926 ~ March 22, 2020 Marion M. Swords, 94, of State College passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on February 18, 1926 in Callicoon, NY, she was the daughter of Floyd and Meta Bauernfeind of Callicoon. On July 17, 1948, she married her high school love, John (Jack ) Swords, and they remained happily married until his death in 2011. Marion is survived by a son, Michael Swords, and his wife Vivian of Ellensburg, WA, and a daughter, Stephanie Lovell, and her husband Timothy of Boalsburg, PA. Marion and Jack have five grandchildren: Molly and John Swords, Kathleen Heuer (Mike), Andrew (Hannah) and Colin Lovell (Kristen). They have three great grandchildren: Henry and Connor Heuer and Emily Lovell. Her two brothers predeceased her. Marion graduated from Callicoon High School in 1943 and went on to nurse's training as part of the WWII United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She graduated as a Registered Nurse (RN) from Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, NY in 1947. Married to a career Marine, Marion pursued her education and nursing career around multiple military postings (VA, NC, NY, Cuba, RI, and PA) She went on to earn both a BS and MS in Nursing from Penn State University. Marion served on the Penn State Nursing faculty for 10 years as a clinical nursing instructor and pharmacology instructor. She was a founding member of the Penn State Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She served as its secretary for many years. Marion enjoyed playing golf with the Penn State women's golf league, bowling, and helped found the Lion Linksters, an organization supporting local high school and Penn State varsity golf teams. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting for her family. Marion was an avid fan of Penn State athletics. She devoted lots of time at her grandchildren's myriad sporting events, enthusiastically cheering them on. Marion was a beloved wife, mother and Grammy she will be sorely missed by all of her family. Interment was August 25, 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home; special thanks to them for the special, caring arrangements with Arlington National Cemetery. Donations in Marion's name can be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at www.toysfortots.org
or to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.