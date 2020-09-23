Marion S. Koch Nichols March 15, 1926-September 20, 2020 Marion S. Koch Nichols, age 94, of Retsof, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Conesus Lake Nursing Home in Livonia, NY. She was predeceased by her husbands, Robert Koch Sr. and Gordon Nichols, siblings, Florence, Evelyn and Charles. She is survived by her children, Shirley (George) Galo of VA, Fred Koch of Retsof, Robert (Julie) Koch Jr. of NV, Michael (Kelly) Koch of Geneseo, step-children, Jim Nichols of Wayland, Donna (Gene) Moore of NC, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brother, James (Dottie) Sherry of PA, many nieces and nephews. Marion was born March 15, 1926 in Milesburg, PA the daughter of Dewey and Emma Woomer Sherry. She worked in the insurance business in Bellefonte, PA for several years and retired from Young's & Linfoot Insurance Company in Geneseo. She loved to share her creative sewing passions with many groups and organizations over the years, especially the York Towne Quilters. The family would like to thank the staff at the Conesus Lake Nursing Home for Marion's wonderful care. No prior calling hours. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Leicester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the York Town Quilters, 2584 Main St., Piffard, NY 14533. To share a memory with the family or leave a condolence, please visit Rector-HicksFuneralHome.com
