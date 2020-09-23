1/1
Marion S. Koch Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion S. Koch Nichols March 15, 1926-September 20, 2020 Marion S. Koch Nichols, age 94, of Retsof, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Conesus Lake Nursing Home in Livonia, NY. She was predeceased by her husbands, Robert Koch Sr. and Gordon Nichols, siblings, Florence, Evelyn and Charles. She is survived by her children, Shirley (George) Galo of VA, Fred Koch of Retsof, Robert (Julie) Koch Jr. of NV, Michael (Kelly) Koch of Geneseo, step-children, Jim Nichols of Wayland, Donna (Gene) Moore of NC, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brother, James (Dottie) Sherry of PA, many nieces and nephews. Marion was born March 15, 1926 in Milesburg, PA the daughter of Dewey and Emma Woomer Sherry. She worked in the insurance business in Bellefonte, PA for several years and retired from Young's & Linfoot Insurance Company in Geneseo. She loved to share her creative sewing passions with many groups and organizations over the years, especially the York Towne Quilters. The family would like to thank the staff at the Conesus Lake Nursing Home for Marion's wonderful care. No prior calling hours. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Leicester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the York Town Quilters, 2584 Main St., Piffard, NY 14533. To share a memory with the family or leave a condolence, please visit Rector-HicksFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved