Marjorie (Peggy) Alice Gill April 8, 1939 ~ January 13, 2020 Marjorie (Peggy) Alice Gill of Bellefonte, PA was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 13, 2020. She was born in Huntingdon County, PA on April 8, 1939 to the late David and Margaret (Kurtz) Bowser. Her memory will be cherished by her beloved husband of 63 years, William E. Gill and her children, Rhonda Perryman (Gary) of Pleasant Gap, Theresa Carmack (Larry) of Bellefonte, Brenda Doherty (Richard) of Bellefonte, Alta Cloer (Fielding) of Lexington, NC, William Gill (Karen) of Clarington, PA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by one brother, Donald Bowser (Maxine) of Spruce Creek, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Robert (Bobby) Gill.She loved to serve others. It was her way of showing God's love to them. She was a homemaker, and through the years she helped raise many children, including her own grand and great- grandchildren. In her younger years, she was very involved in Child Evangelism Fellowship, Awana, and other children's ministries. She was always willing to help with church and Christian school functions. Most importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior and wanted others to know him too. She will be greatly missed by her family, but they have the assurance through salvation in Christ, that they will see her again in Heaven one day. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Calvary Bible Church, 600 N Pennsylvania Ave, Centre Hall, PA. The funeral service will immediately follow with The Rev. RickGilbaugh officiating. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Seven Stars Cemetery, Huntingdon County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Centre County, 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or Centre County Christian Academy, 100 Hertzler Drive, Bellefonte, PA 16823. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

