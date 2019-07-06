Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie D. Seward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie D. Seward August 18, 1933 June 17, 2019 Marjorie Douglass Sew ard died on June 17 after a brief illness. She was 85. Marjorie was born August 18, 1933 in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Ralph Pray and Lucy Burnham Seward. She was a 1951 graduate of State College High School, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Penn State in 1955, with a major in Spanish. While at Penn State, she was a charter member of Pennsylvania Epsilon Chapter of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and a member of Phi Sigma Llamda, Romance Languages Honorary. From 1955 until 1985, she was employed by the Department of State. She had many foreign assignments including Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba and Syria. Upon retirement, she was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal. She returned to State College in retirement. Marj enjoyed traveling the world with her sister and her late brother-in-law, Redd Crafts. She also enjoyed volunteering at State College Meals on Wheels, and the Clear Water Conservancy. In addition, she was a faithful volunteer at the voting polls for many years. As one of her friends recently said, "Marjorie was a strong, sincere, direct and warm lady." She was also fun loving and always ready to enjoy a get together, especially if it involved ice cream. Marjorie is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Crafts of State College, her brother, Gordon Seward (Jan) of Akron, Ohio, her nephew, Thomas Seward (Ellen) of Cincinnati, Ohio, her nephew, Mark Seward (Judy) of Akron, Ohio, several great nieces, great nephews, and many friends. Per Marjorie's request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Marj's favorite charities, State College Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1235, State College, PA. 16804 or Centre volunteers in Medicine, 2520 Green Tech drive, Suite D, State College, PA 16803.

