Marjorie E. Brown July 20, 1931 February 17, 2019 Marjorie E. Brown, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Black River, N.Y., on July 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edith (Van Patten) Henderson. In February 1953, she married her beloved husband, Paul W. Brown, Jr., who survives at home after sharing 66 years of marriage together. Marjorie dedicated her life to raising her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Linda Ripka (Carl), of Shingletown, Steven Brown (Cindy), of Pottstown, and Paul E. Brown, of New London, Conn.; five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Phyllis O'Connel, of Black River, N.Y. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Edward, and one sister, Clarice. Marjorie enjoyed arts and crafts, bicycling, reading, crossword puzzles, and watching birds. She loved spending time with her family. The memories that she leaves her loved ones with will forever be treasured. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie E. Brown.
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019