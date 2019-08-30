Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie J. Dahlgren. View Sign Service Information Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home 228 North Centre Street Philipsburg , PA 16866 (814)-342-4710 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie J. Dahlgren May 23, 1928 August 27, 2019 Marjorie J. Dahlgren, 91, of Lanse, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home. Born May 23, 1928 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy H. & Pearl V. (Williams) Morrison. Marjorie was a 1946 graduate of Philipsburg High School and a 1949 graduate of the Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing, receiving the title of Registered Nurse. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Philipsburg, where she taught Sunday school; Order of Eastern Star and D.A.R. Margorie enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading and playing the piano. She was a faithful volunteer at the former Presbyterian Home. On November 23, 1949 at the First Baptist Church, she married David "Ken" Dahlgren, who survives. Also surviving is their daughter Bonnie D. Peters and husband Terry "Toot" of West Decatur RD; two grandchildren Heidi Myers and husband Craig and Eric Gilham and wife Courtney; and five great grandchildren Camden, Kelby, Aleksa, Cassidy and Quinn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Patricia A. Woods. Private services will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, with Pastor Ted G. Seibert officiating. Marjorie will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery. Online condolences to the family may be made at

