Marjorie L. Minemyer
January 5, 1928 - November 26, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Marjorie L. Minemyer 92, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte.
Marjorie was born on January 5, 1928, in Howard Twp., Centre Co. a daughter of the late Roy B. and Myda (McCartney) Leathers. Marjorie had previously lived in Johnstown, Julian, Port Matilda and Boggs Twp.
She is survived by her son, Charles (Chip) Minemyer of State College and Johnstown and her daughter-in-law Amy Minemyer of State College, her grandchildren, Paige of Wheaton, Maryland and Brandon of State College; her sisters, Estella (Leathers) Hicks and husband Joseph of Milesburg and Marilyn (Leathers) Ream of Beech Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. She was a retired legal secretary, who was employed at various State College law firms, including Kalin-Corneal. She previously worked at Titan Metal/Cerro Metals of Bellefonte, and HRB-Singer of State College. She also worked for the U. S. Census Bureau in 2000. She was a notary pubic and served as secretary for the borough of Milesburg.
Marjorie was a member of Faith/Christ United Methodist Church, Julian, where she served in various capacities including council president, pianist, choir director and Sunday School teacher. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Centre Hall Chapter. She enjoyed music, oil painting, gardening and crossword and word-search puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Elizabeth Leathers; Hilda (Leathers) Dreese; Doris (Leathers) Rhoads, David (Stan) Leathers and Donald Leathers.
At this time there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg.
