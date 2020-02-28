Marjory J. Resides December 14, 1946 ~ February 24, 2020 Marjory J. Resides, 73, of Zion, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born in Bellefonte, PA on December 14, 1946 to the late Clyde and Nancy Resides. Marjory retired from The Pennsylvania State University after 25 years of service, then enjoyed part-time work at the Fraternity Purchasing Association. Throughout her career, Marjory was active in Business and Professional Women, serving in several leadership roles, including state presidency. She loved the outdoors, nurturing her garden or taking long walks. Marjory was devoted to her family and friends. Marjory is survived by her sister Janet Gummo and brother Ronald Resides. She is also survived by her niece Jennifer Gummo-Wagner and nephews Jon David Resides and Jeremy Jones as well as their families. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Nancy Resides and brother, Thomas Resides. A memorial service will be held this summer, time to be announced. Donations to the Centre County Library or the Penn State Blue Band will be accepted in lieu of flowers. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome. com.

