Mark Edward Ballora May 19, 1962July 18, 2019 The Penn State School of Music will host a public concert celebrating the life of Penn State Professor Mark Edward Ballora in words and music at 1 pm Sunday September 29 in the Penn State Recital Hall, first floor of Music Building 1. All are invited. A reception will follow. Visitor parking is available at the nearby Nittany Parking Deck on Fischer Rd. Professor Ballora, 57, of State College died unexpectedly on July 18, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born May 19, 1962 in San Francisco, CA, he was a son of Pablo Ballora of Larkspur, CA and Judith (Marr) Schmidt of Altadena, CA. On July 26, 1997 he married Agatha Juichih Wang, who survives in State College. He held a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts from UCLA, two master's degrees in Music Technology and Composition from NYU's Department of Music and a Ph.D. in Music Technology from McGill University in Montreal. He joined the Penn State faculty in 2000. He was a dynamic professor of music technology in the Penn State School of Music, affiliate faculty in the School of Theatre, and newly appointed director of the Arts & Design Research Incubator. He was an international leader in the field of sonificationthe translation of data to corresponding musical frequencies. His 2016 book, Digital Audio and Acoustics for the Creative Arts, was lauded as a fundamental resource on acoustics and recording technology. In addition to his parents and wife, Agatha, he is survived by one son, Ian Ballora-Wang at home; a brother, Gregory (Kristin Charney) Ballora of Los Angeles and a nephew Beckham Ballora also of Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial gifts "Remembering Mark Ballora" be made to the Penn State School of Music, c/o Penn State, One Old Main, University Park , PA 16802 or by visiting

Mark Edward Ballora May 19, 1962July 18, 2019 The Penn State School of Music will host a public concert celebrating the life of Penn State Professor Mark Edward Ballora in words and music at 1 pm Sunday September 29 in the Penn State Recital Hall, first floor of Music Building 1. All are invited. A reception will follow. Visitor parking is available at the nearby Nittany Parking Deck on Fischer Rd. Professor Ballora, 57, of State College died unexpectedly on July 18, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born May 19, 1962 in San Francisco, CA, he was a son of Pablo Ballora of Larkspur, CA and Judith (Marr) Schmidt of Altadena, CA. On July 26, 1997 he married Agatha Juichih Wang, who survives in State College. He held a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts from UCLA, two master's degrees in Music Technology and Composition from NYU's Department of Music and a Ph.D. in Music Technology from McGill University in Montreal. He joined the Penn State faculty in 2000. He was a dynamic professor of music technology in the Penn State School of Music, affiliate faculty in the School of Theatre, and newly appointed director of the Arts & Design Research Incubator. He was an international leader in the field of sonificationthe translation of data to corresponding musical frequencies. His 2016 book, Digital Audio and Acoustics for the Creative Arts, was lauded as a fundamental resource on acoustics and recording technology. In addition to his parents and wife, Agatha, he is survived by one son, Ian Ballora-Wang at home; a brother, Gregory (Kristin Charney) Ballora of Los Angeles and a nephew Beckham Ballora also of Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial gifts "Remembering Mark Ballora" be made to the Penn State School of Music, c/o Penn State, One Old Main, University Park , PA 16802 or by visiting https://raise.psu.edu/RememberingMarkBallora Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019

