Mark J. Staib December 19, 1918 ~ March 6, 2020 Staib - Mark J.,101, of Westwood, died on March 6, 2020. Born December 19, 1918 in Johnstown, son of Mark H. and Anna (Antal) Staib. Preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Audrey (Riffle), who died in 2015, son, Joseph, and brother, Clair Staib and his wife, Dorothy. Survived by his 9 loving children, Philip, married to Judi; Mark Dennis, married to Gail, Bradenton, FL.; Janie, wife of Dave Provan, Bellefonte, PA; Beverly, wife of Ray Esch; Charles, married to Heidi; Vivian, wife of Kevin Evans; Mary, wife of Rob Mitchell, Tampa, FL.; Dorothy, wife of Jerry Kemper, Boston, MA.; and Thomas, married to Renee. Daughter-in-law, Sande Staib; 25 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends. Mark was a graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School. He entered into the US Navy during the Pacific War and was in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He completed an apprenticeship as a machinist in 1943 and diving school in 1944. He received the WWII Victory Medal and survived the sinking of the U.S.S. Wateree during a typhoon in Buckner Bay, Okinawa, Japan. After being discharged from the Navy in 1946 he worked for Bethlehem Steel for 35 years, retiring in 1981. He coached in the West Suburban Little League, and was a member of the Harmony Singing Society. He also was a 4th Degree member, of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4604, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1103, and American Legion Post 0294. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend who will be sadly missed. All services will be private due to the recent pandemic. He was a longtime member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church where a private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday for the immediate family only. Very Rev. Mark S. Begly. Private Interment, Grandview Cemetery where a Military Ritual will be conducted by VFW Post 155. Friends are encouraged to send condolences through the funeral home website for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 415 Tioga Street, Johnstown PA 15905 or Interim Healthcare Hospice, 322 Warren St. Suite 220, Johnstown, PA 15905, in his memory. A special thank you to Interim Hospice and The Villa Personal Care Home for their care and compassion. Condolences may be sent through

