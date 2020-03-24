Mark J. Vonada February 28, 1936 March 22, 2020 Mark J. Vonada, 84, of Bellefonte, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Walker Township on February 28, 1936, he was the son of the late Miles and Bertha (Weaver) Vonada. On June 27, 1970, at Pleasant Gap Methodist Church, he married his beloved wife, Jean (Crawford) Vonada, who survives at home after sharing nearing 50 years of marriage together. Mark was a 1954 Hublersburg High School. He worked as a farmer until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by one sister, Geraldine Dreibelbis, of Pine Grove and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Guy Vonada, and one sister, Martha Fowler. Mark was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. He was also a life member of the Walker Township Fire Company. He enjoyed, in his younger years, attending sales with his niece, Carrie (Crawford) Friday. He also enjoyed riding his 3-wheeler, gathering at Burger King with his friends. He loved attending the Grange Fair and drove a tram at the fair for over 25 years. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2020