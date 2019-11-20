|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery
Mark Philip Hertzog October 30, 1946November 18, 2019 Mark Philip Hertzog, 73, of Bellefonte, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, November 18, 2019, at home. Born in Gallitzin, on October 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Stewart F. and Rose B. (McCaa) Hertzog. On May 29, 1993, in State College, he married his beloved wife, Edith "Edie" Shannon (Bender) Hertzog, who survives at home. Mark was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Carroll High School in Ebensburg. He graduated from St. Francis University, Loretto, in 1970 and received his Masters in 1972. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968 where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Marksmanship Rifle Badge, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was employed by Standard Steel in Burnam until his retirement in 2002. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Ann Repine (Scott), of Northern Cambria, Renee Wolfe (Chad), of Dublin, OH, and Sharon Hertzog, of Crestview, FL; two step-children, Marci Bender, of Salt Lake City, and Jason Bender (Alison), of Reno, and 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Yolonda, Katelynn, Davin, Shane, Madison, Nora, Audrey, Willa, Clara. Also surviving are five siblings: Claudia McCool, of Corpus Christi, TX, Gayle Achuff (Frank), of Bakersfield, CA, Judine, Leah Maher (Robert), and Eric, all of Gallitzin; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends. Mark was a 51-year member of the Gallitzin American Legion Post 174, Former member of the Gallitzin & Cresson Volunteer Fire Companies and Cambria County & Vicinity Firemen's Association. He was a former member of the St. Patrick Church in Gallitzin and former teacher at the Holy Name School in Ebensburg. Mark loved traveling and spending winters in St. Marrten. He was a member of the Burning Tee Golf League for many years. After 50-plus years of golfing, on June 12, 2017, he had a hole-in-one at Number 8 on the Penn State Blue Course. Friends will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 10-11am at Faith United Methodist Church at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11am at the church with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Burial will be held at 2pm at Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery in State College. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Mark Hertzog toward a Memorial Bench at Brookgreen Gardens, P.O. Box 3368, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Attn: Development. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 20, 2019
