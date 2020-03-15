Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Ross Mark Ross - the iconic State College area guitar player, entrepreneur, father, husband, and friend to all with whom he came in contact - passed away surrounded by his family early Wednesday morning in his Lemont home. He was 59. He passed due to complications of splenic sarcoma, a rare cancer with which he was diagnosed in Fall 2019. It progressed quickly, but the diagnosis served as a rallying cry for family and friends, resulting in numerous efforts to raise money and awareness for his condition, including a tribute concert at the State Theater that sold out in a matter of weeks after being announced. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, his son, McKinley, his daughter, Ana-Sophia, and his son-in-law, Brian Cohen. His legacy is vast and varied. He was a professional musician as well as a children's music specialist. He was a coach, a mentor, and a teacher. He was a storyteller and children's book author. He was a dog trainer and a pigeon racer. He was all of these things, and too many more to name, but overall, more than anything else, Mark Ross was a compassionate, authentic friend. His humor was rich, and even through his devastating cancer diagnosis, he used his humor for levity, noting his cancer was not a product of "hard living" but rather "two bad genes colliding." He loved his family more than anything. As a tribute to his parents, he and Cindy named their first child after his mother and he constantly told stories, tears welling up in his eyes, about the wonderful times he had with his parents. As a loyal brother, he was a special gift of shared childhood memories. His sister, Loretta Tekavec, emphasizes that he was easy to love because he always reciprocated that love, as he grew into a spirited man with a big heart. Naturally, his affinity for family resulted in being a devoted husband who sang the praises of his wife, "Cake," to anyone who would listen, and one of his most cherished roles was that of a dedicated father, a role for which he gave up a successful music career because he couldn't stand the idea of missing his children's first ball games. His open-heartedness extended to friends he embraced as family as well. He was a jovial man who enjoyed intimately meaningful relationships. It didn't matter if he hadn't seen you in thirty years, he'd still remember your name. You did it, Mark. Your life goal - to leave the world slightly better than you found it - was exceeded far beyond measure. You left an imprint on the souls of thousands of people and your legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know and love you, whether it was a member of your immediate family or someone who shared your love for the Pirates. A celebration of Mark's remarkable life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, make omelettes at 3am, do something kind for someone else, and support local business. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mark's name to the TJ Martell Foundation ( TJmartell.org ) or the Roberto Clemente Foundation ( RobertoClementefoundation.com ). Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020

